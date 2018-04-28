Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey to star in Indian adaptation of Criminal Justice, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia

Critically and commercially-acclaimed film director Tigmanshu Dhulia will be making his debut on the digital platform with a web series — the Indian version of crime drama Criminal Justice.

Originally written by Peter Mofatt, the show follows the journey of an individual through the justice system. The 2008 BBC UK drama ran for a year with two series of five episodes each.

The content studio from the Aditya Birla Group — Applause Entertainment will be making the official Indian version of the multiple BAFTA winning show Criminal Justice.

Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Mita Vashisht and Anupriya Goenka have been signed on by Applause Entertainment for the project.

Dhulia says he is excited to collaborate with some of the finest actors in the industry.

"Criminal Justice is a show that has been appreciated extensively across the world. As the Indian audience have evolved in terms of the content they want to see, it gives directors like me more opportunity to experiment. The story of this show engulfs you and preserves the mystery by withholding information and keeping you in the lurch, gasping for more. It constantly undermines what we think we know and makes one question every single thing one sees," Dhulia said in a statement here.

After working in films over the years, when the BBC and Applause Entertainment approached Shroff to work in the digital medium, the veteran actor agreed to be part of it as he liked the idea of adapting the popular series.

The format has been adapted for India by Shridhar Raghavan, known for his writing work on films like Khakee, Chandni Chowk to China and Bluffmaster amongst others.

"The day Shridhar narrated the script and my role to me, I knew this was it. The script brought out a host of emotions in me and I hope it does that to the viewers too. It is mysterious, heart-pounding, unpredictable, thrilling and keeps you hooked and at the edge of the seat waiting for answers you thought you knew."

Massey, who has been a fan of the original series, is ecstatic to begin work on Indian adaptation of Criminal Justice.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, is elated to be working with a fabulous team of actors and storytellers on a powerful story.

"The team is looking forward to creating and providing more such quality content to the digital world," Nair added.

The Indian adaptation of Criminal Justice will be produced by BBC Studios India.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2018 13:06 PM