Sonam Kapoor on her biggest learning from being on social media: To think before I tweet

Sonam Kapoor is known to be one of the few celebrities who express their opinion fearlessly on social media. Be it socio-political issues or a Bollywood hot topic, she is never one to merely watch and observe. Her locality, however, draws criticism and praise in equal measure but she says there's no stopping her. In the first episode of Social Media Star, Kapoor shared the couch with Rega Jha, editor of Buzzfeed India, and discussed the pros and cons of being a public figure who isn't afraid to speak up.

Talking about the trolls, Sonam says that social media is still in her control and she can choose what she wants to document about her life online. She says that when she is in two minds about posting an opinion, she turns to Swara Bhasker, who always encourages her to speak her mind.

Often considered a feminist voice in the male-dominated territory that Bollywood is, Sonam says she was always taught to consider herself an equal. She vouches for women's rights and says that growing up in a home where she was never treated differently for being a woman has added to her outspoken nature.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 15:00 PM