Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Couple kickstart celebrations with mehendi ceremony at Anil Kapoor's house

Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence buzzed with celebrities and festivities on 6 April as his daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor's wedding revelry began with a mehendi ceremony.

Close friends and family members thronged the house which was adorned by lights, and soaked in the festive fervour.

Sonam and her groom-to-be, Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, looked colour co-ordinated in pastels. While Bollywood's fashionista Sonam looked radiant in a peach and grey ethnic outfit with statement jewellery as she sat down to get intricate henna designs done on her hands, Anand looked suave in a salmon sherwani.

Photographs and video snippets from the function were splashed across social media. In one photograph, Sonam is seen surrounded by four women, including Bollywood's 'henna queen' Veena Nagda, as they draw out customary designs on the Veere Di Wedding actress' hand and feet.

Among the first ones to arrive at the venue were cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, who were dressed in ethnic wear. Jhanvi and Khushi chose Manish Malhotra ensembles for the pre-wedding ceremony.

Also in attendance were cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Sonam's sibling Rhea Kapoor was dressed in a subtle cream ensemble, brother Harshvardhan in a white kurta pyjama teamed with a grey Nehru jacket, and father Anil chose an all-white ethnic outfit.

It was Arjun and uncle Sanjay Kapoor, who looked bright in an orange and red kurta respectively.

Among Bollywood celebrities, present were Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Designer Kunal Rawal too was seen at the celebrations. Special gifts have also started pouring in for the bride-to-be. Sonam recently took to Instagram to post a picture of the emerald bracelet given to her by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister. Ace designers Ralph & Russo also shared in an Instagram post that they're headed to Mumbai to be part of the wedding gala. Sonam is going to be wearing a gown by the designers for the reception.

Sonam and Anand will get married on 8 May, but a formal 'mehendi' and 'sangeet' function will take place on the evening of 7 May.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 10:24 AM