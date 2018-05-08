Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to Badshah's tracks at starry sangeet

Sonam Kapoor was elegance personified as she chose to be in sync with the 'shades of white' dress code for her sangeet ceremony here on the evening of 7 May, a day before her wedding to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja.

Sonam wore a traditional dress that featured a heavily-embroidered gold blouse and ivory-gold lehenga. She matched the dress with traditional jewellery — jadau neckpiece, maang-tika and jhumkas. Her hair was neatly done up in a long braid and adorned with a white garland.

The sangeet ceremony took place at the Sunteck Signature Island.

Several celebrities and close friends turned up at the function dressed in different shades of white.

While one of Sonam's close friends and co-actress of Veere Di Wedding Swara Bhaskar flaunted her beautiful Manish Malhotra designed white and golden lehenga, father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor looked dapper in white kurta pyjamas.

Her cousins Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah with wife Antara, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, friends like Jacqueline Fernandez, Masaba Gupta, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, veteran actress Rekha and designer Kunal Rawal were also present.

Director Farah Khan, who has a huge leg injury, arrived with her three children.

Though media was not allowed to go inside, all the guests came out and greeted the photographers. Sonam's fans will have to do with sneak peeks and videos shared by her friends and family on social media.

Sonam and Anand are to tie the knot on 8 May at 11 am. The reception and wedding party will take place at The Leela in the evening.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 10:02 AM