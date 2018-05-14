Solo: A Star Wars Story — Harrison Ford crashes Alden Ehrenreich's interview, jokingly tells him to get out his life

Press junkets are usually simple enough events for stars. Answer a few questions, plug your film and move on. That is until one of Hollywood's icons, and the person whose immortalised the role you are playing, happens to walk in.

Something like this happened to actor Alden Ehrenreich while he was giving an interview about Solo: A Star Wars Story. Harrison Ford (accompanied by director Ron Howard) walked in the middle of the interview, in his best cranky man persona. Ehrenreich's first reaction was an expletive to which Ford replied, "Get out of my seat. Get out of my life!" The two actors then shook hands and hugged. The full interview is not yet out but Star Wars tweeted out this clip of the incident:

Watch Harrison Ford surprise Alden Ehrenreich during his interview with @ETNow at the Solo: A Star Wars Story junket. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Dn5QxCsuwk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 13, 2018

The film tells the story of the early years of smuggler Han Solo, who was played by Ford in seven films in the Star Wars franchise. The film stars Ehrenreich as Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, both actors playing younger versions of the characters made famous by the original Star Wars trilogy. Solo also features fan favorites Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon — in its earlier and spiffier days before being introduced as a grimy, albeit fast, hunk of junk in the original Star Wars film.

The first reactions for the movie are out and they're mostly positive except for a few complaints about the pacing.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 16:29 PM