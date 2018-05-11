You are here:

Solo: A Star Wars Story first reactions — Donald Glover is 'legit fantastic' in this non-stop adventure

FP Staff

May,11 2018 15:01:47 IST

A giant replica of the Millennium Falcon towered over Hollywood Boulevard and Chewbacca walked the red carpet at Thursday’s world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, a movie about the early years of the space saga’s famous smuggler.

The first reactions for the movie are out and they're mostly positive except for a few complaints about the pacing.

The film tells the story of the early years of smuggler Han Solo, who was played by Harrison Ford in seven films in the Star Wars franchise. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Donald Glover as a Lando Calrissian, both actors playing younger versions of the characters made famous by the original Star Wars trilogy. Solo also features fan favorites Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon — in its earlier and spiffier days before being introduced as a grimy, albeit fast, hunk of junk in the original Star Wars film.

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Alden Ehrenreich as Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story promo. LucasFilm

The film is the second stand-alone film set in the Star Wars universe. Rogue One, released in 2016, told the story of the theft of plans for the superweapon the Death Star, which was destroyed at the end of the 1977 film that made Star Wars into a global sensation.

Here's what the early reviewers had to say.

People were pleasantly surprised especially considering all the production trouble. And of course, everyone loved Glover.

Some said the second half is better than the first.

Solo is the biggest role yet for Alden Ehrenreich, who starred in the Coen Brothers film Hail, Caesar!.

Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on 25 May.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:09 PM

tags: #alden ehrenreich #Donald Glover #Early review #Han Solo #Hollywood #Lando Calrissian #Solo #Solo: A Star Wars story #Star Wars

