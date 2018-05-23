Solo: A Star Wars Story estimated to make upwards of $130 million in the US during Memorial Day opening weekend

Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is likely to rake in large numbers during the Memorial Day long weekend in the USA. According to Variety, the movie is predicted to generate anywhere between $130 million to $150 million across 4,380 locations during the Memorial Day (28 May, 2018) weekend alone.

The second in the Star Wars anthology after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film follows a young Han Solo’s adventure and his life prior to events of Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. With Alden Ehrenreich playing the role of the maverick pilot, the cast also includes Hollywood heavyweights like Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Joonas Suotamo, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The movie will focus on his friendship with fan-favourite Wookie warrior Chewbacca and with notorious gambler Lando Calrissian.

The film’s release comes after the 2017 movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi where Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, tries to convince Jedi master, Luke Skywalker to train her in the ways of the force. The movie had a phenomenal opening, raking in $450 million dollars globally.

According to Variety, prudent producers have decided against mass release of any other films the same weekend as Star Wars and it will only face credible competition only from Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 2. The anti-hero film also had a stellar opening with $125 million dollar opening in North American Box Office. With a long festive weekend, Lucasfilm and Disney are expecting great rewards with their latest Star Wars film.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 12:54 PM