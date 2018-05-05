Social Media Star: Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rega Jha in a candid conversation about online trolls, and all things viral

Firstpost’s new show, Social Media Star, kicked off with actor Sonam Kapoor and Buzzfeed India editor Rega Jha featuring in the first episode, in conversation with show creator and anchor Janice Sequiera.

Opening up like never before, Sonam Kapoor gets candid about trolls, how she speaks her mind on social media, who she goes to for social media advice, and how she handles her relationship online. Meanwhile, Rega Jha gives insight into how she channels the hate she receives, and who helps her deal with it.

Social Media Star is unlike any other digital interview show, because it primarily aims to delve into the social media lives and habits of those who command a significant following online.

The little quirks, what irks them, what pleases them, and what they do to keep things sane - Sonam and Rega reveal it all. Watch the no-holds-barred conversation below, on episode 1 of Social Media Star.

Updated Date: May 05, 2018 16:30 PM