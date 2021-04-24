Through '11:11', the creators aim at exploring how the VR ‘in-world' works in opposition to the actual world in which the subject is effectively rendered blind by their headset.

Editor's note: With FirstAct, Firstpost is collaborating with theatre and improv artists from all over India, who'll perform short pieces or readings over a Zoom video-conference call.

After FirstAct's debut show with Improv Comedy Bangalore, followed by Drama Queen's For Tomorrow, Theatre Jil Jil Ramamani's Haiku in a Bun, OGLAM's Abey Yaar!, Chanakya Vyas' Leftovers, MD Pallavi's Salt, Akhoka Theatre's Between the Banks, and Alienstar Collective's Star Light we present our next — 11:11.

An experimental physical theatre performance that explores virtual reality both as a realm of therapy and a space where notions of self and identity might be enkindled, as seen from the particular vantage of a young middle-class man from Pune coming of age in the internet era.

Captured on camera in a single take, the piece is a response to the growing disaffection induced by the pandemic in a year that has pushed us online with a vengeance.

