Watch: February's Firstpost Book Club | Reading along with Rheea Mukherjee
The club read two short stories this February — Kritika Pandey's The Great Indian Tee and Snakes, which won the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, and Amrita Pritam's Wild Flower, translated from Punjabi.
The Firstpost Book Club concluded its February reading with a compelling conversation between the curator of the month, Rheea Rodrigues Mukherjee, and three of this month's most engaged readers. Mukherjee is the author of The Body Myth and was shortlisted for the TATA Literature Live First Book Award 2019.
The club read two short stories this February — Kritika Pandey's The Great Indian Tee and Snakes, which won the 2020 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, and Amrita Pritam's Wild Flower, translated from Punjabi. While Pandey raises some pertinent questions on 'love jihad', communal violence in modern India, and women's agency, Pritam, in her short story, subtly subverts dated ideas as well as conventions that continue to shape women's lives and perspectives.
In some sense, both the stories challenge socio-cultural stereotypes, sometimes even employing stereotypes of the same kind to challenge the status quo.
Watch three of the book club's most engaged readers — Maumil Mehraj, Chintan Girish Modi and Tanishaa — critique the aforementioned themes and motifs with Mukherjee in this virtual meet-up:
Want to read along with us? Message us on our social media handles with #FirstpostBookClub and join the conversation. Also join our reading group on Facebook.
— Editorial support and coordination by Anvisha Manral, Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe and Aarushi Agrawal
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Who was the real James Herriot? Sifting through conflicting accounts about the veterinarian and author
Can Alf Wight the man be cleanly distinguished from his celebrated stand-in, James Herriot?
Remembering Shovon Chowdhury: Power, and man's infinite capacity to abuse it, was the writer's great subject
Through his books and op-eds, Chowdhury parodied bureaucratic doublespeak, the Bengali obsession with Durga Puja pandals, the idiosyncrasies of middle-class India and pretty much anything else that took his fancy.
16 international titles to watch for in March: A lowdown on the best fiction and non-fiction books for the month
Don't miss these books in March.