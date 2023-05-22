Language: Hindi

Director: Apoorv Singh Karki

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Vipin Sharma, Adrija Roy, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is about an honest lawyer, PC Solanki played by Manoj Bajpayee who stands against all odds to give justice to a minor girl in a world where the powerful reign supreme. It’s a hard-hitting courtroom drama inspired by real life incidents. The film is dealt in a very sensitive manner.

Solanki (Manoj Bajpayee), a session court lawyer in Jodhpur fights all odds to give justice to a minor girl who is sexually assaulted by a godman and how at the cost of his own life and his family, he gives justice to the girl because for him, the girl is symbol of goddess Kali who had the courage to raise her voice against a demon is a society who is in a disguise of a godman.

This concept of demons in the disguise of godman is common in films and in a society which gives priority to religion over humanity, but the way the master craftsman, Manoj Bajpayee handled the role with sensitivity and dedication is what is going to give the audience goose bumps. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a more than just a battle of bits, it’s no ordinary court room drama because the dialogues will pierce your heart. Every dialogue of Solanki (Manoj Bajpayee) is justified with a story. The best thing about the film is that it doesn’t beat around the bush. From the very start of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, there is not a moment where you will feel that the film is stretched. Most importantly, the film stand out because of its honest and effortless performances by all the actors.

One of the best scenes of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is when Solanki (Manoj Bajpayee) tries to convince the minor girl on the terrace to fight against the god-man and not be scared. He says that now it time not to hide your face behind the dupatta, but to tie it hard around your waist and fight like Ma Kali. He says you are hope for millions of girls who wants justice. The courtroom scenes are very well-written and the dialogues are mind-blowing.

Solanki (Manoj Bajpayee) brings to light that to commit a sin in the disguise of dhrama (religion) is nothing, but ‘mahapaap’ (extreme sin) and there is no forgiveness for that. He gives a lot of emphasis to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and tries to justify all his statements in the court with that. The film is gripping and keeps you glued to the screen throughout. It is not a film about hero and heroine and that is the beauty of OTT. There is just one lead and that is Manoj Bajpayee. And when you have a brilliant craftsman like him, you really don’t need anybody to make the film stand out. He is truly the greatest actors of our times. And we shouldn’t miss the performance of Adrija Roy as Nu, who plays the powerful role of the sexually assaulted minor girl.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Zee 5’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is releasing on 23rd May

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.