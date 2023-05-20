In a recent interview on Cyrus Says, Manoj Bajpayee, while talking about the cult Satya and his cult role, revealed, “Ram Gopal Varma called me and said I want you to play the second guy. I was heartbroken. He lied. I felt what is the use. He said come over. I went to his house and he said you know that I can cast anyone for the lead but I need someone who has a great personality, a great presence in front of the camera for Bhiku Mhatre.”

He also said he was first offered the lead role. He added, “I can’t believe I’ve been searching for you for five years. Please don’t do this film. I’ve been looking for you all these years, and I have a lead role for you. I want to reserve you for that; don’t commit to anything else.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Bajpayee also revealed the BTS madness of his death scene from Satya. He said, “ I’ll give you a behind-the-scene trivia of that sequence. Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, and Saurabh Shukladecided that Bhikhu Mhatre should die in one shot. As the day of the shot came near, everybody started developing cold feet, and they all went into complete doubts. We had shot 60 to 70% of the film and realized that my character had shaped up really really well. Now they were in two minds- Whether to shoot him in one go or multiple times. Finally, they decided to do a rehearsal and then take a decision. The entire thing when I enter and till the time I die, it wasn’t written, it was all in the minds.”

He added, “Everybody was very loud, loud, loud loud, it was complete cacophony, and I didn’t know when he’s going to shoot me. It was decided that Govind Namdev is going to shoot me in his own time and at that time, I shouldn’t be looking into his eyes. There was no rehearsal for that. The entire scene happens between Makarand Deshpande and Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Shukla is just looking at my body and Makarand is giving his monologue.”

