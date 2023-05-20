In a world where the powerful reign supreme and go unchallenged, there emerges a man of extraordinary courage. “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi” tells the gripping story of one man’s battle against overwhelming odds. This final trailer showcases the relentless determination and indomitable spirit that fuels his fight.

Through the eyes of Manoj Bajpayee who plays the role of PC Solanki, audiences will be taken on a rollercoaster ride, experiencing the triumphs, setbacks, and sacrifices.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s hard hitting courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is led by Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The Zee5 Original film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

The film premieres on 23rd May on Zee5.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Manoj Bajpayee and the director of his new film Bandaa Apoorv Singh Karki spoke about their maiden collaboration.

Manoj Bajpayee on his definition of a hero

Earlier, the heroes used to be of a certain color, certain height, certain hairstyle, and certain swag; they used to romance the heroines and beat up the bad guys. Today, a hero is the protagonist, things have changed, a protagonist is someone who’s driving the story. In Bandaa, the protagonist is a very ordinary man, there’s no stereotypical heroism about him. He has a small car and a scooter, he’s a small-town lawyer who has a son and an aging mother. Here, he takes up a case, a cause, and fights for a minor and take it till the end. He’s fighting inside and even outside the court. Today, heroes have changed completely.

