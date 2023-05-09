A legal Notice has been recieved from Sant Shri Asharamji Charitable Trust to the makers Producer Asif Shaikh Banner Practical Productions on the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee in lead, the courtroom drama is inspired by true events.

Confirming about the notice Producer Asif Shaikh states, “My legal team will respond to the legal notice and we have acquired the rights of P C Solnaki and the biopic is based on him.”

As seen in the trailer, P.C Solanki (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee) is fighting the biggest case of his life that too against a powerful self-styled godman in a minor girl’s rape case. Despite death threats against him, his family and the key witnesses, P.C Solanki is persistent in his fight for truth. The battle between an ordinary man’s willpower and a godman’s power continued for 5 long years where P.C Solanki fought against some of the country’s most eminent lawyers to prove that no godman is above law, and that truth will always prevail.

Manoj Bajpayee said, “Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did”.

