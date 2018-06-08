Shraddha Kapoor films Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree to clash with Rishi Kapoor’s Rajma Chawal on 31 August

The constantly embattled Batti Gul Meter Chalu continues to move towards completing its production. With Bhushan Kumar taking over the film as its producer, the Shahid and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has announced a release date of 31 August as reported by NDTV.

This pits the socially conscious movie, which is said to raise the issue of massive electricity cuts coupled with inflated bills in rural India, with another social drama, Rishi Kapoor starrer Rajma Chawal. "Funny, we live in the space age generation, yet fail to communicate with people that matter the most? Experience the social journey of a father and son with Rajma Chawal, this 31st August," tweeted the director of Rajma Chawal Leena Yadav recently.

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor has two films coming out on the same day with Stree — her horror comedy opposite Rajkummar Rao — also releasing on 31 August. Rajkummar and Shraddha on Wednesday took to Twitter and shared a 59-second video.

Yami Gautam, Shahid and Shraddha’s co-star in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, had also spoken about the movie’s substance and vision recently. “What Shree Narayan Singh (director) has done with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha"... you can expect a very fine amalgamation of entertainment and a relevant social issue which has been talked about for the very first time," she said.

31 August will see the three movies vying for audiences' attention, who have recently also warmed up to socially relevant movies like Newton and Padman.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 15:28 PM