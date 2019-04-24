Shibani Dandekar visits Chandigarh with Farhan Akhtar, shares photo with 'reel and real' Milkha Singh

Shibani Dandekar recently visited Chandigarh with Farhan Akhtar and met Milkha Singh. Akhtar had portrayed the athlete in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013. The film was based on Singh's book titled The Race of my Life.

Both Akhtar and Dandekar shared photographs from their meeting with the former Olympian. In the caption, Akhtar wrote about how they were given a warm welcome.

Akhtar and Dandekar have been dating for almost a year now and in March, the actor-director shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their ring fingers, fuelling rumours of their engagement.

Akhtar will be seen next in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink. The film, based on a true story, follows Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Akhtar will essay the role of her father, while Priyanka Chopra will play her mother.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 19:18:58 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.