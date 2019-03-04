Priyanka Chopra reveals Sonali Bose's The Sky is Pink will see her character age from 22 to 60

Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink — based on a true life story — follows Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. In the upcoming drama, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar play parents to the character of Aisha, essayed by Zaira Wasim. Elaborating further on her role, Chopra has said that it will see her age from 22 years to 60 years.

In an interview to Mid-Day, Priyanka described that the film takes an unconventional look at the concept of death. "Though the film ( The Sky Is Pink) is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death — one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part," she said.

Priyanka has been working in both Bollywood and Hollywood for a few years now. Her film, Isn't it Romantic, released on Netflix on 14 February, and she recently featured along with Sophie Turner in Jonas Brothers' comeback music video, 'Sucker'.

Backed by Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures, Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Productions, The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to hit the theatres on 11 October.

