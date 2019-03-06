Farhan Akhtar on Shibani Dandekar: We’re getting to know each other and I couldn’t be happier

Farhan Akhtar opened up about his relationship with Shibani Dandekar in a recent interview.

Recently on an episode of Tape Cast, a chat show, Farhan, who appeared with Bhumi Pednekar, spoke about his relationship with Shibani Dandekar. The actor, who made his relationship official on Instagram, said, “We’re getting to know each other and I couldn’t be happier.”

It all started when Bhumi played a Do-Not-Play cassette for Farhan, where Shibani took a dig at all the on-going rumours and asked him when they're getting married. The actor laughed and cheekily said, “She is having a lot of fun with news that is going around currently about us looking for wedding planners and venues. To answer the question, it may be in April or in April, we may."

Farhan and Shibani recently took to Instagram to share their joy with social media users by sharing an adorable picture of them both. Recently, Farhan had also shared a photo of the two flaunting rings that sparked the rumours of them being engaged.

Talking about their on-going PDA on social media, he said, "I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don't know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don't want to go crazy and people are like, 'Please, bas karo!'"

On being asked by a newspaper about her relationship, Shibani had earlier said, "I am not secretive, but I don't feel the need to say things out loud."

