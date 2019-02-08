Shibani Dandekar on rumoured relationship with Farhan Akhtar: We aren't going about hiding or announcing anything

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been rumoured to be dating for some time now, and neither have accepted nor denied the speculations.

The duo often post pictures together on Instagram, which has added fuel to the fire regarding relationship rumours. Responding to the rumours, Shibani told Hindustan Times, “I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is (sic).”

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Oct 14, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

✨ @shibanidandekar ✨

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Dec 30, 2018 at 1:44am PST

Commenting on the scrutiny on their alleged relationship, she said that she does not feel it. She said that there is no "strategy" behind her posting certain pictures or an attempt to "send out a message".

Farhan and Shibani have also made numourous public appearances together, from appearing together at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception to attending Lakme Fashion Week.

Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, also starring with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. His film, The Fakir of Venice, alongside Annu Kapoor, releases on 8 February, a decade after it was made.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2019 10:57:55 IST