Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar post picture wearing rings on Instagram, fuel rumours of engagement

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Instagram posts and public appearances have fuelled rumours of a romantic relationship for quite a few months now. Now, a new post from Akhtar has left netizens wondering if the duo is engaged. The actor-director shared a picture of them flaunting rings on their ring fingers.

He captioned the photo, "There's something so real about holding hands, a kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little."

Shibani has earlier spoken about her alleged relationship with Akhtar. She said that she does not feel it necessary to spell things out loud. "I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is (sic),” she had told Hindustan Times.

Farhan Akhtar recently attended Shibani's sister Apeksha Dandekar's wedding.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 14:11:19 IST