Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is presently basking in the success of his latest film Pathaan, which has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally. Overwhelmed with the love and affection from his fans across the globe, the actor is no doubt on cloud nine as he witnesses fans going into a frenzy over his return to the big screen. While Pathaan is still making waves in the country, Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in no mood to relax and he is already gearing up for his next release- Atlee’s Jawan. With that said, the actor in the last few days also held a #AskSRK session on Saturday morning to interact with his fans amid Pathaan’s success.

Shah Rukh’s witty and smart answers were once again the highlight of the session. In one of the tweets, a fan asked the actor about his experience while working with South actress Nayanthara. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara would be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-thriller.

While a fan posted a question during his #AskSRK session and wrote, “#AskSRK. Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua? Any special thing about mam..” In a humble response to this, the actor wrote, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film.”

She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film. https://t.co/kolfizUro1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

The actor also opened up on his experience of working with Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of Jawan. The young director has made waves with his soundtrack in movies like 3, Beast and Vikram. When asked about how Anirudh was as a person, SRK wrote, “Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at a such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool”.

Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at a such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool https://t.co/7ihDiDopPP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

Nayanthara and SRK in Jawan

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Besides them, South star Thalapathy Vijay will be also seen playing a cameo role in the film. The film is slated to hit theatres on 2 June this year in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

