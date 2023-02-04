'She is very sweet': Shah Rukh Khan on working with Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together for the first time in Atlee's Jawan. The movie will hit theatres on 2 June this year
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is presently basking in the success of his latest film Pathaan, which has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally. Overwhelmed with the love and affection from his fans across the globe, the actor is no doubt on cloud nine as he witnesses fans going into a frenzy over his return to the big screen. While Pathaan is still making waves in the country, Shah Rukh Khan seems to be in no mood to relax and he is already gearing up for his next release- Atlee’s Jawan. With that said, the actor in the last few days also held a #AskSRK session on Saturday morning to interact with his fans amid Pathaan’s success.
Shah Rukh’s witty and smart answers were once again the highlight of the session. In one of the tweets, a fan asked the actor about his experience while working with South actress Nayanthara. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara would be sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-thriller.
While a fan posted a question during his #AskSRK session and wrote, “#AskSRK. Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua? Any special thing about mam..” In a humble response to this, the actor wrote, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film.”
She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well….fantastic experience. Hope u all will@like her in the film. https://t.co/kolfizUro1
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023
The actor also opened up on his experience of working with Anirudh Ravichander, the music director of Jawan. The young director has made waves with his soundtrack in movies like 3, Beast and Vikram. When asked about how Anirudh was as a person, SRK wrote, “Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at a such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool”.
Ani is brilliant…Great energy and fun to work with and at a such a young age, his whole team of youngsters is very cool https://t.co/7ihDiDopPP
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023
Nayanthara and SRK in Jawan
After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, Jawan. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Besides them, South star Thalapathy Vijay will be also seen playing a cameo role in the film. The film is slated to hit theatres on 2 June this year in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
With Pathaan releasing today, will Shah Rukh Khan finally make a comeback he needs?
SRK's fan following is a different breed from the other stars. Even if he doesn’t do a film for ten years, they will wait patiently for the return of their idol. It doesn’t matter how long, it takes as long as he comfortable with his comeback. It can’t get any more comfortable than Pathaan.
Katrina Kaif aka Zoya from the Tiger franchise: 'My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission, don't reveal anything'
Katrina wrote on her social media page, “My friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. It is very important in the interest of national security that you don’t reveal anything about this. You are all part of this classified mission now. Zoya.”
UNPRECEDENTED: 300 shows of Pathaan increased by exhibitors right after the first show, becomes biggest ever release
The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats. Domestic - 5,500 Screens, International - 2,500 Screens. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.