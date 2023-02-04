Nayanthara: 'Early in my career, I was asked to compromise for some favours if I wanted to get a pivotal role'
The actress added, 'It is all a learning experience as it is not easy to stay in an industry for 18-19 years. I feel blessed.'
Casting couch continues to remain one of the gravest underlying issues in the film industry. Not just in Hollywood, it is also quite prevalent in the Indian film industry. Thanks to some brave actors and actresses, many have now come out in the open and shared their casting couch experiences. As a result, the myth surrounding the casting couch’s non-existence has started shedding off, making people more aware of the same. These have also triggered #Time’sUp and #MeToo movements, further influencing a lot of women across industries to call out sexual harassment. Joining the band, South star Nayanthara also opened up about her own casting couch experience.
In her latest interview with the Indian Express, the actress recalled one such incident where she was asked to do some “favours” in exchange for getting a big role in a film. “During the initial stage of my career, I was asked to compromise for some favours if I wanted to get a pivotal role”, she said. She added that she ‘boldly’ turned the offer down as she was confident about building her career on the basis of her talent and merit.
Notably, this is not the first time when the actress opened up about her struggles in her early days. Recently while speaking about how things worked for her in the industry, Nayanthara noted that everything she went through only helped her to enhance her craft. “It is all a learning experience as it is not easy to stay in an industry for 18-19 years. I feel blessed,” she said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.
On the work front
Counted as among the top actors in the South film industry, Nayanthara has carved out a niche for herself in a career spanning over a decade. Known for working in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, the actress is rightly called the ‘lady superstar’ of the South.
On the work front, she was last seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s Tamil horror film, Connect. Presently, she has several films in her pipeline including Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan. This will also mark her debut in Bollywood.
