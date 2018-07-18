You are here:

Shahid Kapoor's next Batti Gul Meter Chalu postponed by a week, will now release on 21 September

FP Staff

Jul,18 2018 17:54:19 IST

Shree Narayan Singh's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, has been getting delayed for a number of reasons. Starting from the debacle with Prernaa Arora and her production company KriArj Entertainment, accusations of copyright infringement and a legal battle with Vashu Bhagnani — the film's journey hasn't been smooth so far.

While it was reported earlier that the film's release was scheduled on 14 September 2018, it has now been pushed to another week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the new date of release:

This is for the second time that the film's release date has been postponed. It was first slated to release on 31 August and it was then pushed to 14 September. Batti Gul Meter Chalu would have clashed with Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela at the box office, had it released as per its last schedule i.e. 14 September.

Like Shree Narayan Singh's 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, this upcoming film, too, deals with a social issue. Quite evident from the film's title, it will explore the menace of electricity shortage and faulty billing, especially in the rural parts of India. Yami Gautam essays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 17:54 PM

tags: #Batti Gul Meter Chalu #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Shahid Kapoor #Shraddha Kapoor #Shree Narayan Singh #Yami Gautam

also see

Batti Gul Meter Chalu release date announced; Film to clash with Kajol's Helicopter Eela

Batti Gul Meter Chalu release date announced; Film to clash with Kajol's Helicopter Eela

Delhi HC restrains Vashu Bhagnani from making any claims to Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Delhi HC restrains Vashu Bhagnani from making any claims to Fanney Khan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Bombay HC charges KriArj with contempt of court after Prernaa Arora's company fails to pay dues

Bombay HC charges KriArj with contempt of court after Prernaa Arora's company fails to pay dues