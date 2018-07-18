Shahid Kapoor's next Batti Gul Meter Chalu postponed by a week, will now release on 21 September

Shree Narayan Singh's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, has been getting delayed for a number of reasons. Starting from the debacle with Prernaa Arora and her production company KriArj Entertainment, accusations of copyright infringement and a legal battle with Vashu Bhagnani — the film's journey hasn't been smooth so far.

While it was reported earlier that the film's release was scheduled on 14 September 2018, it has now been pushed to another week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the new date of release:

Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam... #BattiGulMeterChalu, which was slated for release on 14 Sept 2018, will now release on 21 Sept 2018... Directed by Shree Narayan Singh. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

This is for the second time that the film's release date has been postponed. It was first slated to release on 31 August and it was then pushed to 14 September. Batti Gul Meter Chalu would have clashed with Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela at the box office, had it released as per its last schedule i.e. 14 September.

Like Shree Narayan Singh's 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, this upcoming film, too, deals with a social issue. Quite evident from the film's title, it will explore the menace of electricity shortage and faulty billing, especially in the rural parts of India. Yami Gautam essays the role of a lawyer in the film.

