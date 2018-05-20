Writers, director of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu accused of copyright infringement

The upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has been in shallow waters for a while now. The movie was put on hold for a while after KriArj Entertainment walked out of the project due to monetary issues. Then Bhushan Kumar of T-Series came to the film's rescue and is now bankrolling the project.

Now it is reported that the director Shree Narayan Singh and writers of the film — Siddharth and Garima Rawal — have been slapped with a legal notice. As per a report by DNA, Rustom writer Vipul Rawal has accused the director and writers of copyright infringement and has filed a complaint against them at the Film Writers' Association.

It is reported that Vipul Rawal had initially registered the story with a title Roshni in 2009 and the final draft was ready in 2016. In 2017, he entered into an agreement with KriArj. Later, upon completion of the film's casting, the director wanted to make some changes. He employed writers to work on Rawal's screenplay.

Speaking to DNA, Rawal said, "However, when the first teaser came out, my name wasn’t mentioned anywhere. Instead, it boldly proclaimed, ‘From the writer and director of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. Immediately, I sent multiple mails to the producers, who assured me that the issue will be rectified at the earliest."

He further continues, "The director’s partner, Nitin Chandrachud, sent me a mail saying the subject of my film (electricity) is in public domain and anyone can write on it. This, after the entire project, was set up on the basis of the screenplay written by me. They also mentioned that they will mention my credits only as ‘concept by’, which is totally unacceptable to me."

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 17:29 PM