Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy trailer out

In Bloody Daddy trailer Shahid Kapoor is seen fighting drug lords and cops

May 24, 2023
Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy is slated for a direct OTT release on Jio Cinema. It was in April that Shahid dropped the intense first look poster of Bloody Daddy, as well as its teaser, leaving fans intrigued. Yesterday, Shahid shared the trailer release announcement post and wrote, “It’s about to get really BLOODY! #BloodyDaddy Trailer out TOMORROW.”  Now, the highly-anticipated trailer of the gory crime thriller has finally released, and Shahid has impressed fans with his action-packed avatar.

Shahid Kapoor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, “One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!” The power-packed trailer begins with Shahid Kapoor beating and thrashing the bad guys. He is a man on a mission, and is seen in a face-off against drug lords, a crime boss, and the cops in this crime thriller. As the title suggests, the trailer shows a lot of blood and gore. Shahid’s action avatar has left fans mighty impressed! While one fan wrote, “AAAG LAAAGAADI SHAAHID BHAIII” another one commented, “IT LOOKS BLOODY GOOD!!!” Another fan commented, “our very own Indian John Wick, no one would have looked this perfect.”Check out the trailer of Bloody Daddy below!

Shahid recently made his OTT debut with the series Farzi. He looks bruised and beautiful in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy, the film will have its premiere on Jio App on June 9. The film that also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal.

Updated Date: May 24, 2023

