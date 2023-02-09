Shahid Kapoor believes that he can relate to the middle-class or the middle finger class because he has lived that life as a struggling actor waiting for the break. So, the character of Sunny played by him in the upcoming crime thriller series Farzi is close to his heart because he can understand the kind of frustration an artist goes through in life.

Farzi from the house of Raj & DK has started a whole new kind of conversation all around the corners. While the series is well-studded with many reasons to give it a watch, everyone is excited to watch the superstar Shahid Kapoor making his digital debut which also marks his big pan India debut with Farzi. This project is indeed a special one for Shahid Kapoor as he says that the character played by him in the web series is very close to his initial struggle days in Bollywood. He will be making his first Pan-India appearance as the multilingual series is about to release in different languages. With this eight-episode series releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Shahid will be seen making his presence in the south market as well, along with the Hindi market.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What was your role like when it came to playing an artist with an angle?

Everybody keeps asking me whether I learnt how to paint. Well I learnt how to look like I can paint. If I had to actually learn how to paint, I would have to tell them that let’s do the show in 2027. Everything in this show is Farzi madam. You have to look legitimate because that’s your job as an actor to be able to convince people that you are doing something new and that requires a certain amount of preparation and exposure. I got in touch with a guy who is an artist, just to see how his hands move when he does a painting.

Thankfully, you can’t keep the painter and the painting in most of the shots. So, you can cheat. I focused more on the character, his journey, his emotionality, his personality, his growth, his graph, his background, how he feels to turn him into a three dimensional person as opposed to a two dimensional person. As an actor you need to find that third dimension of the person, to feel that this person actually exists. I spent a lot of time with the directors which I generally do for all my projects. and Raj I feel is ahead of his time. The character of Sunny developed as we did the show and I am very happy how it happened. It was a very enjoyable experience creatively.

What do you have to say on cinema evolving with the coming in of the digital format where there is no hero or heroine, but all characters are important?

I don’t completely agree with what you are saying. I think the typical hero oriented movies are doing extremely well also. On the big screen, the hero is still bringing in big numbers. There are genres of all types of cinema. Some cinema is liked on the big screen and some on the small screen. Certain times some films are loved because they are made well and sometimes there is something new to say. There is a place for all types of content, just that one needs to know which platform it is going to work. You want to tell your stories in two and a half hours, you want to tell a story in eight and a half hours and you can tell a story whichever way you want because there is a format and a platform available for all. That’s a really good thing. But we are still not used to so many different formats to mold content in a certain manner and which creative being leans towards which side because those are the kind of things that we are still learning. As you said, cinema is evolving, now we can develop our stories without worrying about how long the story is going to last. Faarzi has so much to talk about and all the characters have so much to offer.

How did you get into the world of the middle-class or the middle finger class?

I have literally lived that life of Sunny in reality. People get surprised though, but my life has been full of struggles. I used to travel by train, had very limited money and used to go and dance in Shamak Davar’s class. I can really understand the frustration of my character in Farzi. You just dance and dance and nobody wants to really give you a chance. You dance somewhere in the back. Nobody wants to give you a role in a film and you still keep pushing, but my mother gave me a lot of support and a lot of love. I don’t know why she believed that I would make it as an actor. I am sure all mothers should have faith in their kids.

My own life struggles as an actor made it easy for me to understand the middle class middle finger class boy called Sunny’s thought process. When I was struggling as an actor, I used to think when am I going to get a chance, why don’t they (directors and producers) just let me express myself, why is it always against the tide. These thoughts always played on my mind when I was trying to get a break in the film industry. So, I get irritated when people just talk about success and not quality of work. Playing Sunny in Farzi was liberating for me because kind of understood the frustration of Sunny, my character since I have gone through the same phase in my life.

