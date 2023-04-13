Shahid Kapoor looks bruised and beautiful in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy, the film will have its premiere on Jio App on June 9, and the same was announced at the Jio event last night. Shahid shared a stunning teaser of the film that also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The actor also has a rom-com with Kriti Sanon coming up.

The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor andKriti Sanon… and the surprises don’t end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there’s also a thrilling ‘never seen before’ appeal to them!

Maddock Films shared the first look and wrote- “An impossible love story! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar. A Maddock film’s production. Releasing in Oct 2023.”

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What’s even more interesting is the tagline, which says: “An impossible love story”.

Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we’ve got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

