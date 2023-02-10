Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Zakir Hussain, Rashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra

Director: Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Language: Hindi

One of the longest web series, sometimes you may feel the storyline is a little stretched, but you cannot move away from the screen once you start watching Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, that engaging is the show. So, welcome to the fake world of the eight-part Amazon series, Farzi directed by Raj & DK, the makers of Family Man who always come up with brilliant ideas and has a different way of looking at things. Not just Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, K K Menon, Amol Palekar, Rashi Khanna took us to the fake world of Farzi and got us effortlessly entangled in their stories and backstories.

After prostitution, counterfeiting is the second-oldest profession in the world and Raj and DK’s Farzi is all about that. And nobody can deny that India is one of the biggest markets for fake items of art, fashion, beauty products and gadgets. The plot of Farzi was intriguing and the performances of all the actors were solid.

Amol Palekar who plays the role of Shahid Kapoor’s grandfather shows the sad state of journalism especially print journalism where people have fallen out of the habit of reading. Amol Palekar runs a press called Kranti and this passionate old man still believes that he is going to bring about a change through his writings. His grandson (Shahid Kapoor), a gifted artist who has a painful backstory where his father abandons him in a train has a different outlook towards life. Very clearly the web series shows that we aspire for things which we don’t get easily in life and how the middle class or the middle finger class as Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) rightly puts it are always neck deep in loans. First comes education loans, then comes bike or car loans to go to office, then marriage loan, then loan for having kids and finally home loan which throws you on the roads throughout your life paying all of them. Such is the situation of the middle class or the middle finger class of our country who are there, but still not there.

Farzi is about a failed talented artist called Sunny played by Shahid Kapoor. Unhappy with the divide between the haves and the have-nots, Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) and his friend Firoz (Bhuvon Arora) try hard to keep the newspaper of his grandfather (Amol Palekar), Kranti alive and the series shows how financial crunch takes him to the world of fake currencies. The constant deprivation from little pleasure of life and not having enough money in their pockets make them yearn for more. Sunny is such a brilliant artist that he and his friend create fake currency notes with every minute detail which is so close to the original that it is difficult to differentiate between the real and the fake.

Vijay Sethupathi makes his Bollywood debut with Farzi playing the role of Michael, a cop, with a troubled married life and who wants to catch Mansoor Dalal (Kay Kay Menon), the kingpin of counterfeits. Filmmakers Raj and DK have an unconventional way of treating stories, they get into the heart of that world they are trying to portray and they let the story marinate before reaching the final plot.

Rating: 4 (out of 5 stars)

Farzi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

