Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput may be seen together on screen for home appliance commercial

FP Staff

Jul,27 2018 11:02:57 IST

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor will soon be working together and sharing screen space. According to DNA, Shahid and Mira have been enrolled as brand ambassadors for GEM Home Appliances and would be seen in a commercial together. The official agreement between the said parties went viral on Shahid Kapoor’s fan pages, however, there has been no confirmation from either Shahid or Mira.

It has been reported that Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is pregnant with Misha's sibling, was shooting a commercial for a baby product. A report in Times Now said, "Yes, Mira Rajput shot an ad for a foreign baby product. She worked like a thorough professional and got it right in one take; in fact, no one could believe that this was her first commercial. She is very camera friendly and performed with great dignity and confidence."

Shahid Kapoor has had a busy year with the controversies surrounding Padmaavat, getting his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds and new Bollywood ventures like Batti Gul Meter Chalu where he will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. It is bound to hit the theatres on 21 September 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 11:21 AM

