After Deepika Padukone, her Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

After Deepika Padukone, the actress' Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor is the next Bollywood star to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

The actor who is currently working on Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu took to Instagram to share the news with the caption "Keep an eye out. Coming soon."

Keep an eye out. Coming soon. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

A similar picture of Deepika holding up an eyeball for the statue was also posted by the Padmaavat actress on her Instagram page. Deepika's wax statue will be on display in London and Delhi however details about Shahid's statue are unclear, according to a Zee News report.

It’s all about the details A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:27am PDT

The Bollywood section of Madame Tussauds in London is home to wax statues of Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma's statues were also added to the Madame Tussaud's collection in Singapore.

Shahid, who is set to join this group of popular actors in Hindi cinema, has also been cast in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy which revolves around an alcoholic medical student-turned-surgeon who embarks on a journey of self-destruction, according to Times Now.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha helmer, also stars Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor. A social drama, based on exorbitantly high electricity prices, the film is set to hit theatres on 21 September, 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 11:02 AM