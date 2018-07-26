Shahid Kapoor on his Madam Tussauds statue: I'd like it to be placed next to Varun Dhawan's

Soon after Deepika Padukone announced that she would be immortalised with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, the news broke that her Padmaavat co-star Shahid Kapoor would also be joining her at the prestigious wax museum. The actor revealed to DNA that given a choice, he would like his statue to feature beside someone from his own generation, citing Varun Dhawan.

"If I’m placed next to somebody, it will definitely be someone who’s way more accomplished than me. So I’d just ask them to give me a corner of my own. Honestly, I’d like to be featured with people who are from my generation because I think that would be appropriate. Varun is the closest, so maybe they should put us together somewhere. I think our statues should be high-fiving each other (laughs)," Shahid told DNA.

The actor also revealed that apart from his wife Mira Rajput, everyone in his family was in the dark about the development.

"I didn’t inform anyone in my family except Mira. When I posted the picture, everyone was like, ‘You didn’t tell us about it. The team didn’t want me to talk about it for some time, so I was waiting for them to give me a go ahead. It happened around two months ago. Now that my mom knows, she is really happy." Shahid said, as per the same report.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor spoke about how Mira was fascinated as well as curious about the entire enterprise, adding that it was her who had taken the final call in finalising the pose for the wax statue, after careful debilitation over the shots that the team had sent him.

"She was extremely happy and wanted to know more about the process. So, when they were taking my measurements, I was on FaceTime with her. They had 50 shades of eyeballs and hair. They laid them out to check which one was closest to mine. Mira was curious to know, so I was showing her how they put 150 dots on my face, made me stand still and took pictures with 2D as well as 3D cameras."

