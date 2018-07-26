Stree poster: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are in love, to the horror of Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana

The first poster for Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming comedy horror film Stree has been unveiled.

Standing in front of an oversized, bright moon with the silhouette of an old lady projected on it, the lead actors can be seen facing each other with a smile on their faces. The rest of the supporting cast, positioned behind Rao, do not look as calm or relaxed. Actor Pankaj Tripathi is seen on the poster with a flashlight in his hand. In big bold letters, the poster reads, "Mard ko dard hoga".

Rajkummar Rao, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, spoke about his character in Stree. He plays a tailor and the role required a lot of prep. "Once you sit on that chair, the coordination and reflexes are something else. You can cheat with a body double, but I wanted to do everything and bought myself a sewing machine and hired a tailor in Mumbai to teach me how to sew. I also had a tailor guiding me on the sets in Chanderi," informs the actor.

Talking about his preparation for the role, Rao said that he took a couple of weeks off from other projects for Stree. He informs that the shooting for Stree was finished in one go, and the horror-comedy genre, while unexplored in India, has a huge audience.

Talking about working with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time, Rao said, "She’s phenomenal, a hard-working actor who will surprise everyone! She’s a very sweet girl and now a dear friend."

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. The horror comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and is slated to release on 31 August.

