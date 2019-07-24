Shahid Kapoor defends Kabir Singh: The protagonist wasn't a misogynist, he behaved badly with everyone

Following the intense debate around Kabir Singh, lead actor Shahid Kapoor has recently opened up about the film and defended the maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's vision. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shahid states that the character of Kabir was created in a manner so that people may loathe him.

The actor explains that many audience members stated their issues with Kabir slapping Preeti (Kiara Advani). But, according to Shahid, had Kabir not done that, he would still be a problematic person owing to his anger management issues.

The makers portrayed him in such a way to show Kabir had gone completely beyond control, says Shahid.

Kapoor addressed the claims that the film is an unabashed celebration of misogyny. “This word, misogyny was often used for the film. Misogyny, I think, means prejudice towards women. But Kabir Singh had a problem with everyone. He had a problem with his father, his brother, he abuses everyone. He has a problem with his friends, his principal… just everyone. How does he have a problem towards women? I felt he was behaving badly with everyone," the publication quotes the actor as saying.

Speaking on similar lines as Sandeep (who also cited the example while defending his film to Film Companion), Shahid states that Ranbir Kapoor-led Sanju also depicted similar concerns where the star openly tells a journalist that he got romantically involved with 310 women.

Shahid adds that he would not have a problem with audience members claiming they hated the character or the film, but to bill a person 'bad' just because they liked the film was not right.

