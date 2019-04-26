Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir reportedly meet at Mannat, sparking rumours of a possible collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan reportedly met at the Zero actor's residence Mannat in Mumbai. A Filmfare report claims that the trio discussed their careers over food and drinks, further adding that their interaction went on till 8 pm. Fans have speculated that their meeting will probably give way to a joint effort at uplifting each other's careers in a possible big-budget collaboration. However, there is no confirmation from the actors' end.

All three actors' last releases have had a disappointing run at box office. Shah Rukh was seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero as a vertically challenged person but it failed to impress audience and critics alike. The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

Aamir's highly-anticipated Thugs of Hindostan, which had actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh in its cast was also a disappointment. The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial was criticised for its direction and script and received significant negative word-of-mouth. Many screenings across the country were cancelled owing to these reasons.

Race 3 had a record breaking box office collection in spite of average and poor ratings from critics.

Salman's future projects include Bharat, remake of the Korean film An Ode to My Father, which also stars Kaif. Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will also be seen in supporting roles. Aamir has the remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump titled Lal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. Shah Rukh on the other hand has said that he is taking a break before he announces his next film. In an interview with a Chinese daily he had said that he has not found a script which is "stunning, scintillating and exciting."

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 14:32:08 IST

