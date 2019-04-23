Aamir Khan flies economy class of domestic airline; fans applaud actor's simplicity

Aamir Khan has always tried to do the not-so-ordinary through his work. His air travel, on the other hand, never made it to the 'list of extraordinary things that Aamir Khan does' until very recently, when the Dangal actor was seen flying economy class in a domestic airline.

Aamir was seen sporting a light blue cap and signature spectacles. Sitting quietly near a window seat, the star looked considerably amused with the fan attention that he received. Most fans posted the viral video, applauding him for his simplicity.

Aamir's last outing was the box office dud Thugs of Hindostan, where he featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

His next project will be Lal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks iconic film Forrest Gump. Talking about his preparation methods for the film, Aamir had earlier said, "We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kilos. I have to be lean and slim."

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 13:13:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.