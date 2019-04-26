Salman Khan accused of snatching journalist's phone; complaint filed against actor

A police complaint has been filed against Salman Khan by a journalist, who has accused him of snatching his mobile phone. The journalist was apparently taking a video of Salman as he cycled to reach Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai to shoot for a few promotional videos for his upcoming film Bharat.

According to Times Now, the journalist, named Ashok Shyamlal Pandey, claims that he and his fellow cameraman started filming the actor only after taking permission from the actor’s bodyguard. But it led to an altercation between Salman and Pandey as the latter claims Salman’s bodyguards misbehaved with them while Salman snatched his phone.

Pandey said, “We took out our mobile phones and started shooting. Suddenly, Salman turned around and gestured to his bodyguards. After that bodyguards riding motorcycles approached us. My cameraman was pushed by one of the guards and he even pushed our car with force. We ended up having an argument with them. Salman turned his cycle and came to us. We told him we were from the press. Salman said 'It doesn't matter.' Then he snatched our mobile phones and left," reports NDTV.

A cross-complaint has also been filed by the actor’s bodyguard against Pandey for filming the actor without his consent.

The photos and videos of the incident has since been doing rounds on the social media.

On the work front, Salman is busy promoting Bharat, which is slated to release this Eid. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 11:06:42 IST

