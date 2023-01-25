And finally, it’s Pathaan Day as we are seeing all Shah Rukh Khan fans and cinegoers thronging the cinema halls to enjoy the roaring comeback of the megastar on the big screen. The film has taken a monstrous opening at the box office and we can surely expect it to open over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

It already earned Rs 50 crore in its advance booking and emerged the first Hindi film to achieve this remarkable feat. There were several factors behind this success including the megastar’s comeback after four years, high-octane and visually appealing scale, hit songs and epic showdown between hero and villain.

Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! 💣💥 #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

With collections of over Rs 54 crore in its advance bookings, Pathaan has shattered biggies like KGF 2 (Rs 43 crore), Baahubali 2 Hindi ( Rs 38 crore) and War (Rs 30 crore).

Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting Pathaan to earn more than Rs 180 crore in its extended opening weekend in the domestic market.

Deepika Padukone, who has teamed up with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, recently said, “Shah Rukh & I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with Om Shanti Om! I’m collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always see that in the movies that we do.”

With 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil & Telugu formats, (Domestic – 5,500 Screens, International – 2,500 Screens) Pathaan is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.