Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani, who has crooned and composed several memorable chartbusters, will be seen in a stylish song Paisa Hai Toh from Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming web series Farzi. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the multi-talented personality spoke about the track, Pathaan songs emerging party anthems and more. Excerpts from the interview:



The trailer of Farzi garnered a humongous response but we didn’t get a chance to see or hear any glimpse of the track. With Paisa Hai Toh coming up what ur fans and music lovers can expect?

I think people will get a chance to enjoy the song just as much as they’ve enjoyed the trailer. It’s very stylized, very cool looking and it’s got the cast in it and it’s got me in it. So for whatever it’s worth. I don’t know whether my being there is a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s certainly fun. I enjoyed myself while shooting it and I think it looks fabulous, whatever little I saw of it. Fingers crossed. I hope everybody loves it.

What was the atmosphere and experience while recording this track with MellowD and Sachin Jigar

As far as the atmosphere and experience while recording this track goes I was in San Diego working on Come fall In Love, the DDLJ musical at the time that this song was recorded. So Sachin and Jigar sent me the track. They called me, briefed me and I went into the studio and recorded it as if I was recording in front of them. I’m glad everybody liked it and that’s what you hear.

You have an unconventional voice and you have sung for SRK, Shahid, Akshay and many superstars. Which actor you think suits your voice best?

The answer to that is I don’t know if my voice suits anybody but me. I mean it’s still after all these years, it still baffling to me to see my voice coming out of someone else’s face on screen. But it works for the song. For me, the composer and the song is more important than the actor to tell the truth. So that’s what works for me.

You have crooned for many composers like Ajay-Atul, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Sachin-Jigar. What kind of learnings you gained while working with them?

I’ve learned so much from every single composer I’ve worked with. I feel so grateful that for whatever it’s worth they feel secure enough to call me and to sing for them. For one, because they know that I come in from a place of love and admiration, like every composer, whether senior to me or junior to me, I feel they’re all my teachers and they all give me more than they receive from me when I go in to sing a song for them.

I’ve learned kindness, compassion, how to make someone feel at home and how to be comfortable while recording with other people. I’ve learned my own flaws. I’ve learned how to work around them. So many, so many things, just an infinite number of learnings from all these great people have sung for. Be it SEL (Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy), Sachin-Jigar, Ajay-Atul, Amit Trivedi, Pritam, all of them. I’ve sung for everybody except AR Rehman and even for Rehman I have done Dhakka Laga Bukka, which he said he really liked. So I mean, for whatever it’s worth, I see anybody else’s song gives you an insight into how their mind works, musically. And that’s very exciting for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Your feeling on Pathaan songs becoming party anthems across the country

Well, I mean they were made for that and it’s exciting because when you have just two songs in the film, it becomes imperative for both those two songs to do what they’re meant to do, to take the film to every single person before it’s out. Now you see how the songs work within the film which is just a few days away and it’s super exciting for me. This one is going to be the biggest film in many, many years. Cheers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.