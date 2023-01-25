Entertainment

Pathaan: Why did you wait for 32 years to become a massy-action hero Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan rules each and every frame as Pathaan in Siddharth Anand's directorial.

Ganesh Aaglave January 25, 2023
The megastar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has shown his versatility by playing several memorable characters in his illustrious career of 32 years. However, fans have always tagged him as a romantic hero and called him ‘King of Romance’ fondly.

But in 90s movies and films like the Don franchise and Chennai Express, SRK has done some amazing action sequences. However, with Pathaan, the megastar has taken the action genre to an epic level with the amalgamation of his unbeatable charm and swag.

Talking about his character, the megastar portrays the role of a RAW agent, who is against Jim (played by John Abraham) an ex-RAW and enemy of the country.

Right from the first frame of his introduction to the big-scale climax, SRK rules each and every scene as Pathaan. While his emotional dialogues about the country symbolise patriotism, his charming camaraderie with Deepika is just breathtaking.

SRK and John Abraham’s showdown keeps you at the edge of your seats right through the film. Director Siddharth Anand knows how to weave a story, which keeps the audience hooked and gives them a larger-than-life experience. After Bang Bang and War, the filmmaker delivers another adrenaline action-pumping experience with Pathaan but to be honest the SRK starrer is more intriguing and fast-paced compared to the previous two movies.

After watching the movie, you will say that Shah Rukh Khan was born to play Pathaan and when he is Tiger aka Salman Khan in the frame it turns the theatre into a stadium with whistles and screams of fans.

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 14:23:02 IST

