Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in the top 5 'Most Awaited Films' in Ormax Media list
A few months back, team 'Dunki' announced the release date of the film to be December 22, 2023.
Dunki has been making a lot of buzz ever since the audience heard that it’s going to be a big collaboration of two pioneers of the film industry, master filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Having created a lot of hype around the corners, the film has now made its place in the top 5 ‘Most Awaited Films’.
A few months back, team Dunki announced the release date of the film to be December 22, 2023. While the audience is eagerly waiting to get some glimpses of the film, it has made its name shine in the list of top 5 ‘Most Awaited Films’ as per the latest Ormax Media list.
#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/AdEbcrgysZ
— Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 18, 2022
Moreover, ‘Dunki‘ is Rajkumar Hirani’s dream project with Shah Rukh Khan, while the audience is also eagerly waiting to watch the cinematic wonder from these two pioneers from the industry coming together in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani’s world with this social comedy.
A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, ‘Dunki’, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Tapsee Pannu in key roles, is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The film went on floors this April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.
