Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani join hands for Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in a key role.

And finally, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani announced their collaboration officially on social media and we are sure that this news will make all SRKians jump with joy. The Badshah of Bollywood announced the movie on social media with a hilarious video. The title of the movie is Dunki and it is set to hit the screens on December 22, 2023, during the Christmas weekend. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in a key role.

In the clip, we see SRK and Raju Hirani engaging in a fun conversation where the actor talks to director about his iconic movies like PK, Sanju and others. The actor then asks Raju if he has any script for him. Watch the video to see what happens next.

Sharing the announcement video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga!Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023." Talking about this big collaboration, Raju Hirani said, “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”

.@iamsrk, Aakhir humne ek saath movie banane ka decision le hi liya 😄 Extremely thrilled to announce #Dunki, coming to you next Christmas! Release in cinemas on 22.12.23https://t.co/zb8463stsi @taapsee @gaurikhan @RedChilliesEnt @RHFilmsOfficial — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) April 19, 2022

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!”

Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement about the project and said, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It’s my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire.”

The film is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

