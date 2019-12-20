Shah Rukh Khan, Salman's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'almost happened,' reveals Dabangg 3 producer Nikhil Dwivedi

Nikhil Dwivedi, the producer behind Dabangg 3, has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were indeed supposed to do a film together, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As the third instalment of Salman Khan's cop franchise hit theatres today, the actor-turned-producer has opened up about Dabangg 3, pulling a casting coup with SRK-Salman, and future projects.

On Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Dwivedi said that both Shah Rukh and Salman had agreed to collaborate, but the project has now been shelved.

“Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it,” he was quoted as saying to Mirror. However, in the meantime, Salman had a fallout with Sanjay, right till the time two were supposed to come together for Inshallah. But now even Inshallah has been put on the backburner.

When being asked if there is a possibility of the project with the Karan Arjun duo being revived, Dwivedi said, "I have my doubts."

While Shah Rukh and Salman have done cameo appearances for each others' films, like Zero and Tubelight, they have not co-starred in a feature film in over two decades.

On producing Dabangg 3

Dwivedi said that since the moviemaking business has turned into a collaborative exercise, it is imperative for a producer to acquire good scripts and work on established franchises. Thanking Arbaaz and Salman for letting him be part of Dabangg 3, he said, "a producer can't ask for a bigger setup."

Future projects

Dwivedi has a number of projects lined up — Anurag Kashyap's revenge drama, with a woman at the centre; the superheroine franchise Naagin; the screen adaptation of Battle for Bittora and Abhinav Bindra's biopic, starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, which he will back along with his Veere Di Wedding co-producer Rhea Kapoor.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 20, 2019 11:38:26 IST