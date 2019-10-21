Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares new poster of Sonakshi Sinha's Rajjo ahead of trailer release on 23 October

Salman Khan shared a new poster of Sonakshi Sinha as Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo on 21 October. In the caption, he reminded fans of Dabangg 3's trailer release on 23 October. In the new still, the actress poses on a motorcycle and sports Chulbul's signature sunglasses. She wears a plaid shirt and a flower in her hair.

Here is the poster

Salman also shared a video reintroducing the character

The shooting of Dabangg 3 concluded on 6 October, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Vinod Khanna, who played Prajapati Pandey in the film.

As per media reports, Arbaaz Khan will once again play Makkhi. Vinod's brother Pramod Khanna will play Prajapati in the third instalment. Dimple Kapadia will reportedly reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey's mother Naini Devi in Dabangg 3, and appear in a flashback sequence. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep plays the antagonist Balli.

This cop comedy will mark the Bollywood debut of Saiee Manjrekar. According to NDTV, Saiee will play the love interest of a young Chulbul.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. Salman and Prabhu Deva have previously worked together on Wanted.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Sonakshi had expressed her keenness to star in a spinoff film based on Rajjo. "I am not sure if it will happen but I love the [concept]. My character required dabangg-ness [bravery] to face Chulbul Pandey and as an actor, I have been able to lend the quality."

Sonakshi's first film was Dabangg, directed by Abhinav Kashyap, which released in 2010. The actress told Mid-Day that after playing the character twice, Rajjo had become an "integral" part of her.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 12:47:57 IST