Salman Khan, Shah Rukh may feature together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's remake of Meena Kumari's Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently announced that he will reunite with Salman Khan almost two decades after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Now, reports suggest that the director will bring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together for a remake of Meena Kumari's cult classic Baiju Bawra, that released in 1952.

Whereas no official confirmation has been given yet, rumours state that the director has already registered three titles for the ambitious project — Baijnath, Baiju and Baiju Tansen.

Times Now reports that Salman has also voiced apprehensions regarding the filmmaker signing Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, after the actress backed out of Bharat. Katrina Kaif was later re-cast in her role.

Salman and SRK have previously shared screen space in the 2002 movie Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Karan Arjun (1995). Salman also appeared in a special song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Zero.

Baiju Bawra was directed by Vijay Bhatt, which made Meena Kumari the recipient of the first-ever Filmfare Best Actress Award in 1954. Set in Mughal Emperor Akbar's court, Baiju Bawra follows Baiju, a young musician who challenges maestro Tansen to a musical duel in order to avenge the death of his father, which he holds Tansen responsible for.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 14:28:19 IST