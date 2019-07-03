Anil Kapoor refutes rumours of Abhinav Bindra's biopic being shelved: 'Great stories take time to be told'

It seems like Anil Kapoor is super excited for the upcoming film on the biopic of ace shooter Abhinav Bindra which was announced two years back.

The actor on 3 July (Wednesday) posted pictures on his Twitter, where he can be seen with a big smile while striking a pose with the shooter and his father Apjit Singh Bindra.

"Great stories take time to be told! The world will see the inspirational life story of Abhinav Bindra on the big screen soon! So incredibly excited for this," he captioned the picture.

Anil's son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, who debuted in Bollywood with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya, will be seen essaying the role of Abhinav in the biopic. This is the first time Anil and Harshvardhan will be sharing the screen space together.

Harshvardhan had previously revealed that the film will track Abhinav's journey from being a 15-year-old to 35-year-old.

Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian sportsperson to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, when he won the 10 m Air Rifle event at the 2008 games, held in Beijing.

Harshvarshan was last seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It was produced by Anurag Kashyap, Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films. Meanwhile, Anil was a part of Total Dhamaal and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 18:41:58 IST