Shah Rukh Khan says he'd not mind a National Award or an Oscar: I've tried to get a lot of art into commercial cinema

Shah Rukh Khan's recent outing in Aanand l Rai's Zero may have failed at the box office, but most critics have lauded SRK's acting in the film. After having worked almost three decades in the Hindi film industry, the actor recently opened up about the value of awards in his career.

SRK states that receiving the National Award someday would be good. He clarifies the statement saying even though he is yet to receive one, he does not have regrets about his films. The actor notes that he is a rather down-to-earth and simple person. Vis-a-vis his achievements, he may be considered 'ambitious', SRK points out, but it is always in a 'fair manner'.

The actor also adds that his films do not generally give him the space to be 'artistic'. "Personally though, I think I have tried to get a lot of 'art' into commercial cinema,” adds the actor. With SRK's latest choices in films, one may have to agree with the statement. Whether it be Fan or Zero, SRK is one of the few big names who are stepping out of their comfort zone to portray rustic, vulnerable and flawed characters.

On the issue of not getting a National Award, SRK says he is fine without it but would surely not mind having a National Award or an Oscar as well.

SRK may next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The film will reportedly go on floors by year-end or early 2020.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 12:08:57 IST