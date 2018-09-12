Kesari first look: Akshay Kumar and his fellow soldiers get ready to brave the enemy in upcoming war drama

Akshay Kumar revealed the first look poster of his upcoming war drama Kesari, based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, calling it a 'humble tribute to the martyrs'. Kumar looks fierce in a saffron turban and khaki uniform, raising his gun in the air as the rest of his unit stand in formation behind him, ready to take on the enemy.

On #SaragarhiDay, here’s the first look of #KESARI - our humble tribute to the martyrs of Saragarhi!

“Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari...Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.” pic.twitter.com/3ATnT55889 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2018

Producer Karan Johar also released another poster of the film where Kumar is sitting surrounded by his fellow soldiers.

As reported earlier, Kumar will be essaying the role of Havaldar Ishar Singh, a military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought thousands of Afghani invaders on 12 September, 1897. Parineeti Chopra also stars as the female lead in the film directed by Anurag Singh.

Mumbai Mirror had reported that Lawrence Woodward, the stunt coordinator of Hollywood films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge will be directed the action scenes in the film. The makers had announced in October 2017 that Kesari will release in cinemas on Holi 2019.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 17:36 PM