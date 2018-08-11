Shah Rukh Khan may introduce Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan's characters in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been creating considerable buzz and most await eagerly to see how differently the characters and narrative have been treated this time.

New reports in Pinkvilla suggest that Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice as narrator for the show. Khan is reportedly going to introduce the main leads in the show.

"Shah Rukh Khan will introduce the lead characters and will also be the narrator for the first three episodes of the serial. This is as a part of his deal with Star India. But it is sure to add to the excitement of the masses," the source said.

Actress Erica Fernandes will be portraying the role of Prerna which was earlier essayed by Shweta Tiwari while Parth Samthaan plays Anurag Basu, earlier depicted by actor Cezzane Khan. Hina Khan, who has garnered considerable praise for her silverscreen portrayals, will play the villain Komolika's role which was iconically played by Urvashi Dholakia.

As reported earlier, Ronit Roy, who was Rishabh Bajaj, will reportedly be replaced by Barun Sobti, reported DNA. This development, however, has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay airs from 10 September.

