Parth Samthaan confirmed as lead opposite Erica Fernandes in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

It had already been reported that Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is going to be rebooted. After months of speculations about the cast, the actors set to portray the famous characters from the show have been finalized.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Parth Samthaan, of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame, has been chosen as the actor who will essay the role of Anurag Basu. Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes will play the female protagonist, Prerna Sharma. Erica is known for starring in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and a number of Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies.

Mumbai Mirror quotes a source associated with the show SAYING, "Parth was finalised on Friday, despite stiff competition from other contenders. While Erica has already shot an announcement video, he will soon join her in another video that will announce them as the leads of the show." The show is scheduled to air from August on Star Plus.

Besides Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, Parth Samthaan has featured in episodic shows like Saavdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. More recently, he hosted the fourth and fifth seasons of Pyar Tune Kya Kiya alongside Smriti Kalra. The original Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired between 2001-2008 with Cezanne Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia in the leads.

It had earlier been reported that actors Mohit Raina and Angad Bedi were in the race of being cast as Anurag Basu. Even Shaheer Sheikh was touted to be playing Anurag. It has also been reported that Hina Khan will be cast as Komolika in the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 14:45 PM