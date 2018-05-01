Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot reportedly delayed by a month as Ekta Kapoor waits for prime time slot

The news of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, one of the most popular daily soaps from the early 2000s, coming back with a new season had sparked a lot of speculations. And now, when the fans are waiting eagerly to hear Ekta Kapoor announce the final dates, it is reported that the show is being pushed by a month.

DNA reports that in order to make the show bigger, Ekta and the channel have postponed the first telecast schedule by a month. It was being speculated that Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot will be on the small screen by May.

The same report state that it was among those serials that helped the channel garner a lot of eyeballs. So, they want the show to have a proper time slot, for which there is a lot of back and forth going on. Moreover, the channel will be undergoing a revamp and the show is now being planned as a part of its new line-up.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay was first aired on TV in 2001 and the soap continued till 2008. Set in the backdrop of a Bengali family, it revolved around a love-hate relationship between the two central characters Anurag and Prerna. The role of Anurag was played by Cezanne Khan and Prerna was played by Shweta Tiwari. Also, this was the serial which had established the idea of a vamp in Indian Television with the character of Komolika Basu, played by Urvashi Dholakia, a former Bigg Boss winner.

The same report states that Shaheer Sheikh has been finalised to play the male lead in this reboot of the show. Shweta's daughter Palak might be seen playing Prerna in the serial.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 10:22 AM